Hudson Valley Man Nabbed With Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The gun allegedly found during the traffic stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man was arrested following a traffic stop by state police for the alleged criminal possession of a loaded firearm in the area.

David E. George, age 25, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested around 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 25, in the town of LaGrange, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, George was stopped in a 2014 Mazada for a traffic violation on Route 55.

During an investigation, troopers found that George was in possession of a loaded Polymer P80 handgun with no serial number, Hicks said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a handgun and remanded to the Dutchess County jail without bail.

