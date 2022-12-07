Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Putnam County Prison During Visit: Police

A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said.

On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel during a visit, according to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville.

McConville said Garguilo was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and charged with the following felonies:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

First-degree promoting prison contraband.

Garguilo was arraigned in the Town of Carmel Court and was released pending a future court date, according to McConville.

