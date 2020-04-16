Four Caretakers Charged After Disabled Client Is Seriously Injured In Area, Police Say

Four employees of an area health-related agency have been arrested after a disabled client was seriously injured.

The four employees at Dutchess County-based Devereux Foundation were arrested on Tuesday, April 14, after New York State Police responded to the facility on an earlier call for an injury, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Initially, troopers responded to the facility on Gretna Road in the town of Pleasant Valley on Thursday, March 26, to assist with the transportation of a Devereux client to Vassar Hospital, Hicks said.

An investigation found the victim had fallen two days prior, on Tuesday, March 24, and received serious injuries, Hicks said.

The Devereux employees allegedly failed to report the incident when it occurred, failed to seek proper medical treatment for the victim, and intentionally omitted information from business records in order to cover up the incident, Hicks said the investigation found.

The four arrested included:

Jason J. Fearon, 24, of Poughkeepsie. He was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, a felony, and falsifying business records.

Trent D. Carney, 30, of Hyde Park was arrested for endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, a felony.

Stokely Watson, 49, of Poughkeepsie was arrested for endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

Deborah J. Singler, 54, of Poughkeepsie was arrested for endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

All four were issued appearance tickets to appear in court on June 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.