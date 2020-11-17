Dutchess Sheriff Warns Of Rash Of High-End Auto Thefts

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is alerting area residents about recent thefts of high-end vehicles.

The thefts have occurred mainly in the southeastern part of Dutchess County during the late-night/early-morning hours, said Capt. John Watterson.

"So far the perpetrators have stolen vehicles that were either unlocked with the key fobs inside or were running unattended, said Watterson.

The thefts are thought to be part of a large organized out-of-state crime ring, and the perpetrators are to be considered armed and dangerous, he added.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to warn Dutchess County residents to always lock their vehicles, never leave valuables or the keys/fob inside, never leave the vehicle running unattended, and never confront the perpetrators yourself as they could be armed and dangerous, Watterson said.

If you observe a suspicious person or someone attempting to commit one of these thefts, please call 911 immediately and let law enforcement handled the matter, the captain said.

At this time there is no suspect description and further information may be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Twaddell at 845-486-3828 or ktwaddell@dutchessny.gov.

Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

