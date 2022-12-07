Don't Be A Grinch: Police In Putnam County Warn Against Drunk Driving During Holidays

Police in the Hudson Valley will be watching out to see who is naughty or nice as the holidays approach, as they have announced extra efforts to bring awareness to drunk driving during the festive season.

To do this, police in Putnam County will team up with STOP-DWI Coordinators to participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of driving while under the influence during the holiday season, according to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville.

The efforts are part of New York's statewide STOP-DWI Holiday Season High Visibility Campaign, which starts on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and ends on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to police. The campaign also targets holidays including Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl weekend, and St. Patrick's Day.

"While we spend this Holiday Season celebrating with friends and family and looking forward to the blessings of a New Year, in a combined effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives law enforcement officers across New York State and STOP-DWI programs will be participating in special engagement efforts," McConville said.

The aim of the program is to reduce the amount of drunk and impaired driving this holiday season, police said.

