Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: COVID-19: Elective Surgeries To Be Halted At 32 NY Hospitals
Police & Fire

Child Injured After Stray Bullet Enters Home In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in the area are investigating after numerous bullets were fired into a home, injuring a child.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6 at 32 N. White St., in the City of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police, an 8-year-old boy was struck by debris from one of the bullets, causing a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on the confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.