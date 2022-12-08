Carmel Woman Charged With Attempting To Stab Boyfriend: Police

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with trying to stab her boyfriend after an argument took a violent turn, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 2, around 11:45 p.m., police in Putnam County responded to a residence in Carmel at 31 Chauncey Rd. to a reported dispute between a couple where the female was said to be armed with a knife, according to police.

After arriving, police learned that 37-year-old Carmel resident Joseph Montalegre had gotten into a verbal fight with his girlfriend, 42-year-old Kacy LaLuna, also of Carmel.

The dispute had escalated into a screaming match and then turned physical when LaLuna grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the wooden door that Montalegre had hidden behind, according to authorities.

After Montalegre showed police a video confirming his version of events, LaLuna was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, police said.

LaLuna was later instructed to obtain an ankle monitor from Putnam County Probation after her arraignment in court, according to police.

