Bicyclist Killed After Crashing Off Roadway Into Tree In Area, Authorities Say

A bicyclist was killed after apparently crashing off the roadway into a tree and fence in the area, authorities said.

The crash happened overnight on Tuesday, Aug. 25 in Rhinebeck.

Dutchess County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Rhinecliff Road near River Road for a report of man found on the side of the roadway at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Harry C. Haskins IV, 61, of Rhinebeck, was located dead with apparent head, neck, and chest injuries, said Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Haskins was riding the bicycle westbound on Rhinecliff road down a steep incline in the dark when he lost control of the bike, crossed over the eastbound lane, and struck a tree and fence off the eastbound shoulder, according to Watterson.

"At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that a vehicle was involved and it is believed that Mr. Haskins was the only person involved in the crash," Watterson said. "However the Sheriff’s Office would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything."

Anyone who may have been traveling on Rhinecliff Road between the hours of midnight to 6 a.m. on Tuesday is asked to contact Detective Wilber at 845-486-3826 or bwilber@dutchessny.gov.

Information can also be provided via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE (2583) or email at dcsotips@gmail.com, and all information will be kept confidential.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Rhinecliff Fire Department.

The investigation is continuing and more information may be provided as it becomes available, Watterson said.

