Area Woman Takes Daughter Against Court Order, Police Say

An area woman was charged for allegedly luring her daughter out of her father's home and taking her in violation of a court order.

Ulster County resident Deidre Mayr, age 37, of Saugerties, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 18, for the incident which took place two days earlier.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, Mayr lured an 11-year-old female from the girl’s residence against a court custody order that prevented Mayr from having any contact with the child.

Mayr then reportedly hid the child at her residence where officers located the child in the Village of Saugerties.

The child was returned to her biological father.

Mayr was arrested without incident and charged with custodial interference and contempt of court.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is set to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 30.

