Area Man Stabbed Twice Not Cooperating With Investigation, Police Say

A man who was stabbed in the arm and chest in the area is not cooperating with the police.

The incident took place around 1:34 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, in the City of Poughkeepsie, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

According to Clark, a police officer was flagged down and told there had been a stabbing in the area of Main and Rose Streets.

The officer found a 29-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident with a slash wound to his arm and chest.

He was transported to a local hospital, his wounds are not life-threatening, Clark said.

While being questioned by the police about what had happened to him, the victim stated "he did not know what happened and he was not going to cooperate with any investigation into what happened."

Anyone with information on this stabbing should call 845-451-7577.

