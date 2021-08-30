Area Man Shot For Second Time In Months Not Cooperating, Police Say

A man who was shot in the area had been shot just months earlier in the shoulder.

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, in Sullivan County at 36 York Avenue in Monticello.

Officers responded to the area for a report of a shoting and found the 25-year-old Monticello man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police.

"The victim refused to cooperate with investigating officers and was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County for treatment," Johnstone said.

The same man had also sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder in another incident in June, in which he was also was uncooperative with investigating officers, Johnstone said.

Anyone with information about today’s incident can call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422.

"The Monticello Police Department remains committed to rooting out violent actors in our community even where those directly victimized refuse to cooperate with law enforcement investigations," Johnstone added. "We recognize these acts victimize our entire community."

