Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Three Hudson Valley Healthcare Facilities Cited By Feds For Violations
Police & Fire

Area Man Faces Five Felony Charges After Drug Bust In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Francisco Andrades
Francisco Andrades Photo Credit: Dutchess County Drug Task Force

A Hudson Valley man is facing a host of charges after allegedly being busted with nearly a half-pound of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Following a lengthy investigation into the sale of drugs in the area, officers arrested Town of Poughkeepsie resident Francisco Andrades, 54, on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill on Monday, Oct. 19.

A subsequent search warrant was executed by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force at Andrades’ Inwood Avenue home following his arrest, authorities said, at which point investigators seized more than six ounces of cocaine, scales, and packaging material.

Andrades was charged with five felonies that include: 

  • First-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;
  • Second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;
  • Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following his arrest, Andrades was arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Assistant Coordinator Frank Tasciotti said that additional charges may be pending. Check Daily Voice for any updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.