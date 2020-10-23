Area Man Faces Five Felony Charges After Drug Bust In Area

A Hudson Valley man is facing a host of charges after allegedly being busted with nearly a half-pound of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Following a lengthy investigation into the sale of drugs in the area, officers arrested Town of Poughkeepsie resident Francisco Andrades, 54, on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill on Monday, Oct. 19.

A subsequent search warrant was executed by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force at Andrades’ Inwood Avenue home following his arrest, authorities said, at which point investigators seized more than six ounces of cocaine, scales, and packaging material.

Andrades was charged with five felonies that include:

First-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following his arrest, Andrades was arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Assistant Coordinator Frank Tasciotti said that additional charges may be pending. Check Daily Voice for any updates.

