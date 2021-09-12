Area Man Charged With DWI-Drugs Had License Suspended 29 Times, Police Say

An area man who was charged for allegedly driving under the influence/drugs had his license 29 times after failing to appear in court.

Orange County resident Matthew C. Harshner, age 50, of Pine Bush, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 8, after a Saugerties Police Officer was flagged down by a civilian reporting that they had seen an erratic driver on the New York State Thruway.

The civilian reported that the vehicle was driving in the wrong direction on the thruway, got off at Exit 19, and then drove to the Big Lots Plaza located at 330 Route 212, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

The civilian pointed out the vehicle, which was observed by officers, occupied parked and running.

Officers identified the driver as Harshner. There was also a female passenger in the vehicle who was identified by police and appeared to need medical assistance.

Harshner was arrested for DWAI Drugs. The female was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then transported to Kingston Hospital.

Harshner was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters, where he refused to submit to a chemical test of his blood.

During his arrest, Sinagra said it was discovered that Harshner’s driver’s license had been suspended by the NYS DMV a total of 29 times for failure to answer previous traffic summonses.

Harshner was released on his own recognizance.

