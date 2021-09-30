Area Man Charged In Connection To Homicide On Residential Street

An area man has been charged for the murder of another man.

Greg Thayer, age 48, of Kingston, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for the death of Bruce Swierc, of Torrance, California, in the town of Ulster.

Thayer was arrested after police responded to a 911 call for a deceased man at a home on Magic Drive in Ulster, according to Police Chief Kyle Berardi, of the town of Ulster.

As a result of an investigation, Swierc was found to be the victim of a homicide and identified Thayer as the suspect, the chief said.

Police did not divulge either how Swierc was killed or his age.

Thayer was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Ulster Police were assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, and the Kingston Police Department.

