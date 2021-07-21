Area Man Accused Of Grabbing Woman, Exposing Himself, State Police Say

State Police arrested an area man for allegedly exposing himself to women and then touching them without consent and masturbating in public.

The Orange County resident was arrested after a woman and her husband called state police to report that an unknown man grabbed the woman as he walked by and then exposed himself around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, in Kiryas Joel, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Christopher Lyons, age 21, of Monroe, was arrested after state police responded to the area, Nevel said.

"There were numerous reports of Lyons exposing himself and masturbating in public," Nevel said.

Lyons was charged with forcible touching and public lewdness and is being held in Orange County Jail pending arraignment.

Anyone who feels they were a victim of Lyons is asked to the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 845-782-8311 and reference SJS # 10342714.

