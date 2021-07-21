Area Home 'Uninhabitable' Following Kitchen Fire

A kitchen fire at an area home left one family homeless due to fire and water damage.

The fire took place around 12:08 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, in Dutchess County.

The Red Hook Fire Company and Tivoli Fire Department were dispatched to a stove fire at 32 Garden St., in the Village of Red Hook, said John Lauffer, public information officer for the Red Hook Fire Department.

When the first Red Hook fire engine arrived less than three minutes after the initial alarm they found smoke coming from the building in several locations and immediately initiated an interior attack.

Shortly after the initial fire attack began Command requested a second alarm. This brought equipment and manpower from Rhinebeck Fire Department.

Firefighters are work. John Lauffer

Due to the rapid and aggressive interior attack, a bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 12 minutes, Lauffer said.

Overhaul, salvage, and cleanup of the fire were finished at approximately 4 p.m.

The Red Cross responded to support the occupants of the structure which was deemed uninhabitable due to fire, smoke, and water damage.

An estimated 35 fire department members were at the scene as well as the Red Hook Police, New York State Police, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, Central Hudson Gas & Electric, and The Red Cross.

The Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the fire which has not yet been determined.

