Alert Issued For Wanted Putnam County Man

Christina Coulter
Alberto J. Santiago of Manhattan, 53
Alberto J. Santiago of Manhattan, 53 Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Department

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man who was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, then never returned to court after posting bail. 

Alberto J. Santiago, 53, stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 145 pounds. His last place of residence was Manhattan. 

Anyone with knowledge of Santiago's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff Department's Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-225-4300.

