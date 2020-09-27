Alert Issued For Area Man Wanted By State Police For Two Years

New York State Police are searching for a man who never showed up in court nearly two years ago.

Michael McNeal, 29, was arrested in Dutchess County for allegedly operating a motor vehicle with multiple suspensions, and possessing financial records that belonged to another person in October of 2018.

He was charged with the felony of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and the misdemeanor of third-degree unlawful possession of a personal ID.

A bench warrant was issued for McNeal after he failed to arrive at the Amenia Court, according to police.

McNeal stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 150 pounds

Anyone with information on McNeal's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at (845) 677-7300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

