Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Area Man Wanted By State Police For Two Years

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Michael McNeal, 29
Michael McNeal, 29 Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are searching for a man who never showed up in court nearly two years ago. 

Michael McNeal, 29, was arrested in Dutchess County for allegedly operating a motor vehicle with multiple suspensions, and possessing financial records that belonged to another person in October of 2018.

 He was charged with the felony of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and the misdemeanor of third-degree unlawful possession of a personal ID.

A bench warrant was issued for McNeal after he failed to arrive at the Amenia Court, according to police. 

McNeal stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 150 pounds

Anyone with information on McNeal's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at (845) 677-7300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.