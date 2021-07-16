Accused Dealer Busted At Area Hotel In Warrant Sweep, Police Say

A local man has been arrested following a warrant search and investigation into alleged drug dealing throughout the area.

Orange County resident Sheldon Cooper, age 35, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Wednesday, July 14, on charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child following the execution of a search warrant at the Hampton Inn hotel in the Town of Wallkill.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, who was assisted by the Orange County Drug Taskforce, and the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Chief William Worden said.

Cooper was arrested by the town of Wallkill Police.

Among the items seized included more than 46 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 10.7 grams of cocaine, 16 suboxone strips, a digital scale, packaging materials commonly used for narcotics sales, $4,621, and 34.5 grams of a substance commonly used as a cutting agent by those involved in narcotics sales, Worden said.

The charge of endangering the welfare of a child stems from allegations that Cooper had a 2-year-old child in rooms with the suspected narcotics.

The search warrant, which was drafted with the aid of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, was part of an investigation into the illicit narcotics sales in the City of Port Jervis.

Another person in the hotel room was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities for failing to appear in court.

Cooper is being held at the Orange County Jail with no bail as a result of an alleged parole violation.

“We will continue to proactively investigate illicit narcotics activity in our community and work with our law enforcement partners to hold drug dealers accountable for their actions," Worden said.

