30-Year-Old Nabbed For Robbery At Area Supermarket

A 30-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested by New York State Police after allegedly posturing that he had a gun while stealing more than $2,000 from an area grocery store.

New York State Police investigators from Poughkeepsie arrested LaGrange resident Zackary Beck following an incident at the TOPS market on John J. Wagner Way in LaGrange on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

According to State Police, at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 30, employees at TOPS reported that there had been a robbery after Beck allegedly threatened to use a gun - which was never displayed - and demanded cash.

The store clerk gave Beck $2,500 in cash, before he fled on foot.

Police said the investigation into the robbery determined that Beck acted as if he had a gun in order to obtain cash from the store. He then fled and was apprehended by State Police troopers at his residence.

A search warrant executed at his home led to the recovery of the stolen cash, police said.

Beck was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. He was arraigned in the Town of LaGrange Court and remanded to the Dutchess Country Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. Beck is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, Oct. 5.

