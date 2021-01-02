27-Year-Old Nabbed In Stolen Vehicle In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A 27-year-old man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was nabbed in Northern Westchester following a traffic stop.

Dutchess County resident Zef Ljucovic, 27, of Millbrook, was arrested around 4:19 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 25, following a traffic stop in Yorktown, said Yorktown Police.

According to police, a Yorktown officer on patrol was advised of a possible stolen vehicle traveling northbound on the Taconic Parkway.

The officer responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area of Crompond Road, police said.

The vehicle was stopped and Ljucovic was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.