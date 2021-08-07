Contact Us
24-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into Telephone Pole In Area, State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
The area of Route 6 where the crash happened in the Town of Greenville in Orange County.
The area of Route 6 where the crash happened in the Town of Greenville in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 24-year-old was killed after a car crashed into a telephone pole overnight in the area.

The crash happened around midnight Saturday, Aug. 7 near the area of 1675 Route 6 in the Town of Greenville in Orange County.

Troopers arriving at the scene observed a 1991 Volkswagen Jetta in a field off the roadway with serious damage to the driver’s side portion of the vehicle, according to state police.

An investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Anton Saltalamacchiamacri, age 24, from the town of Wawayanda in Orange County, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a telephone pole, said state police. 

Troopers approached the vehicle to render first aid and discovered the sole occupant trapped in the vehicle and deceased. 

The Orange County Medical Examiner and Mountainview Fire Department arrived on the scene to assist with the extraction of the victim.

