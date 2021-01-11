14-Year-Old Shooting Victim Dies From His Injuries, Police Say

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head over the weekend has died from his injuries.

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police, Akeem Stevens was found shot in the head around 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at a home at 32 Conklin Street, after receiving a 911 call.

When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens was still alive, said Captain Rich Wilson.

He later died from his injuries at Westchester Medical Center, Wilson said.

"We do not have a suspect at this time and the investigation is very active," Wilson said.

People who were in the house at the time of the shooting have not provided information, police said.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover the funeral expenses, Akeem is the oldest of eight children.

"Akeem was a very happy friendly boy who loved to play basketball and be with his friends and family he had a great feature ahead of him that was taken too soon due to gun violence please help us give him the funeral services he deserves," the page said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department's confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

