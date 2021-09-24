11 Charged In Area DWI Detail

Authorities have just announced the results of a special multi-agency holiday DWI detail in Dutchess County.

During a Labor Day “High Visibility Engagement Campaign” that was conducted countywide between Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 5, police in Dutchess County busted 11 arrested for alleged impaired driving through the region.

“The goal of the Labor Day Impaired Driving Crackdown as all other crackdown periods was to discourage people from driving impaired, promote awareness, and keep the roadways safe,” officials said.

Those charged:

Hanna Kibbe, age 23, of Fishkill;

Anthony Gimigliano, age 23, of Hyde Park;

Dennis Gentles, age 47, of Henderson;

Samantha Miller, age 23, of Hopewell Junction;

Michele Paterson, age 40, of Poughkeepsie;

Jesse Margiotta, age 28, of Beekman;

Nicholas Rivera, age 28, of Poughkeepsie;

Alex M. Maier, age 22, of Poughkeepsie;

Shannon Hyes, age 32, of Poughkeepsie;

Ashlee Comstock, age 38, of West Haven, CT;

Cesar Morales Gonzales, age 27, of Dover Plains.

“The coordinated high visibility enforcement efforts are targeted simply to help reduce the numbers of impaired drivers on the roads and to save lives. Impaired driving continues to be a serious safety threat and by raising public awareness of these efforts we hope to reverse that trend,” Dutchess County STOP-DWI Coordinator William Johnson stated.

“The STOP-DWI Program acknowledges the dedication of law enforcement and all of the traffic safety partners dedicated to this mission.”

During the detail, participating law enforcement agencies include:

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office;

New York State Police;

Town of Poughkeepsie Police;

City of Beacon Police;

City of Poughkeepsie Police;

Town of Fishkill Police;

Town of Pine Plains Police;

Village of Wappinger Falls Police;

Village of Red Hook Police;

Village of Millerton Police.

