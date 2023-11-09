Pickup Truck Driver Approaches Children At Mahopac Bus Stop: Police Investigating

The investigation stemmed from an incident that happened in Putnam County on Monday, Nov. 6, when Carmel Police responded to the area of Barrett Hill Road on a report of a suspicious event that had happened during the morning school pickup time, according to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo.

A resident who lives on the road told officers that their children had seen a person in an older, dark red pickup truck attempt to approach them at the bus stop, Bodo said.

Carmel Police are now looking into the incident along with the Mahopac Central School District. As part of their investigation, the department is asking anyone in the vicinity of Barrett Hill Road and Bullet Hole Road to review any security camera footage they may have from the time of the incident.

At this time, it is not confirmed if any criminality occurred, Bodo said. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Carmel Police detectives at 845-628-1300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.