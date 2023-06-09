Partly Cloudy 71°

Critically-Injured Man Found Pinned Under Vehicle Along Road In Carmel

A severely injured man who was pinned underneath his motorcycle for an extended amount of time along a Hudson Valley road was saved when a police officer noticed him just in time. 

The motorcyclist was found pinned under his bike in a wooded area near Route 6N in Carmel in the area of Clark Place.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Putnam County on Sunday, June 4 just before 2 a.m., when a Carmel police officer was patrolling in the area of Route 6N and Clark Place and noticed a faint red and orange light coming from the shoulder of the road, which was wooded. 

According to Carmel Lt. Michael Bodo, the officer then stopped to investigate and found a downed motorcycle in the wooded area. Underneath this motorcycle, she discovered that the operator was pinned underneath in a semi-conscious state. 

The officer then realized that the man had sustained what appeared to be critical injuries and had been trapped for an extended amount of time, Bodo said. 

Fire and EMS crews soon arrived at the scene and transported the man to Danbury Hospital, where he received life-saving treatment. 

