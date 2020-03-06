Robert Vetterman Of Carmel, 54, Husband, Father, Friend Always There When Needed, Dies Of COVID

Robert Vetterman, 54, of Carmel died on April 7, 2020, at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut from complications from the coronavirus.

Robert was born in Sleepy Hollow (North Tarrytown) on July 14, 1965 to Raymond and Timothea (Keane) Vetterman. He grew up in Ossining and was a graduate of Ossining High School.

He also attended BOCES trade school. After high school, Robert pursued his passion for cars and became an automotive mechanic. Throughout his career he did not hesitate to take others under his wings and teach them everything he knew. Robert’s talent, skills, dedication and trustworthiness were beyond admirable. Robert was well-liked and respected by all his customers, many of whom became his friends.

Robert was a man of many varied interests. He was a NASCAR and Dallas Cowboys enthusiast. He was also an avid history buff and intrigued by paranormal investigations. Robert was an amazing cook and many would be surprised by his superior baking skills. His pride for America was always evident and was clearly shown on his arm tattoo of the American Flag and Eagle. We affectionately gave Robert the nickname “MacGyver” because he could look at anything and figure out how to put it together or fix it. When you wanted a job done or a problem solved everyone’s first thought was to call Rob.

Our family, friends and neighbors have told me many stories of when Rob just showed up or came immediately when called to get them out of a jam, whether it was a broken down car, moving furniture or fixing something. He also was there for our friend’s children. He always let them know if anything happened he would be there for them no questions asked — and on more than one occasion he was.

Rob was a master storyteller and had an amazing sense of humor. He was the life of the party and especially enjoyed the annual summer party at “Club Vett,” weekly trivia nights at Fiddler’s Green Pub or just hanging out with family and friends.

Rob grew up in Ossining but his new hometown became Carmel from the very first year Patti and Rob moved there in 1990. He was drawn in by the sense of community and wonderful people that comprise this town. Rob loved to participate in town and school events especially pulling the Carmel Bagel Deli float for the annual Holiday on the Lake Parade. Even though Rob will not be able to be there for the parade in 2020, his truck will still be in the parade in his memory.

Robert’s love for his wife Patricia and daughter Rachel was always evident. Contributed

Being with his family brought Robert the most happiness. Robert married Patricia Romano on September 18, 1993 at St. Augustine Church in Ossining. Together they raised their beautiful and loving daughter, Rachel. Rachel was his pride and joy and he often spoke of her kindness, maturity and many achievements. Rob loved to go to every event that Rachel was involved in. The number of Pied Piper Youth Theater and Kids Up Front plays, Carmel High School plays and choir performances and Seven Star School dance recitals and competitions that he attended are too numerous to count and he loved cheering on Rachel in every single one. Rob looked forward to family vacations to Florida, Aruba, South Carolina and the many other places the family loved to travel to. He equally enjoyed quiet nights home with Patti and Rachel. Robert’s love for his family was always evident. Robert lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. He will continue to live on in his family’s hearts and memories.

Robert is predeceased by his mother, Timothea. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia and daughter Rachel, his father Raymond (Joanne) in Florida, his sisters Lora Vetterman and Christina Vetterman, his nephews Greggory and Nicolas, his niece Marina, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Burt and Patricia Houseworth and his sister-in-law Donna Cotarelo and brother- in-law Joe Cotarelo. Robert is also survived by many other family and friends who also loved him dearly.

A mass and a celebration of Robert’s life will be held by the family in the future. Robert will be remembered in our hearts every day and through many other ways throughout the community. His family will be offering scholarships in his honor each year as well as remembering him with an engraved brick at Carmel High School. Robert’s family will also be remembering him in various ways at St. James the Apostle Church in Carmel. They also want to work with Putnam County to try and arrange a memorial for all our loved ones who have passed due to the coronavirus. May God Bless Robert and all who have left us too soon.

