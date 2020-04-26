Robert L. Langley Sr., Father Of Putnam County Sheriff, Dies

Robert L. Langley, Sr., father of Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr., died peacefully while in the care of the New York State Veterans Home in Montrose on Tuesday, April 21. He was 84.

Langley was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine F. Langley, in 2019.

Born in Dallas, Texas to Loren and Jeanett Langley, he was the oldest of three children. Raised in Garland, Texas, he went on to serve his county in the United States Air National Guard of Texas receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1954.

Upon his discharge, he immediately enlisted with the United States Coast Guard and was later stationed on Brothers Island in New York City.

Robert and Lorraine were married in New York on July 20, 1957.

After receiving an Honorable Discharge from the USCG in 1962, Mr. Langley and his family moved to Putnam County, settling in the Town of Carmel.

Mr. Langley retired in 1996 from the NY State Power Authority as a Sergeant with security for Indian Point in Buchanan.

He is survived by his son, Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr and his wife Lydia; his sister, Frances Bunch; and his grandchildren, Christopher, Robert III, Michael and Meagan. In addition to his wife Lorraine, he was predeceased by his daughter, Karen Ann Leonard in 2007.

Cremation services will be held privately. Family and friends are making donations in memory of Robert to the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Vet 2 Vet Program of Putnam County dwyervet2vetputnam.org .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.