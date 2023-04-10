'Life Of The Party': Carmel Resident, Age 53, Remembered For 'Heart Of Gold'

A Hudson Valley resident who was a public works employee is being remembered for his giving nature and his invigorating energy.

Putnam County resident Kevin Natrella, a native of Westchester who lived in Carmel, died on Tuesday, April 4 at the age of 53, according to his obituary.

Born and raised in Yonkers, Natrella graduated from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers before eventually completing his training to earn a commercial driver's license. After this, he started a career operating heavy construction trucks for numerous companies.

After beginning his career, Natrella then went on to work for the Yonkers Department of Public Works and also completed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) training with the New York State Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).

In addition to his career, Natrella also followed many passions in his life. An avid music fan, he could often be found at concerts.

He was also a lifelong New York Yankees fan and played baseball for most of his life in youth and adult leagues.

Additionally, Natrella was a fan of adventure and staying active, and often spent time outdoors skiing in the Catskills, hiking in the mountains, and swimming at the beaches on Long Island.

Known for brightening up rooms when he entered them, Natrella was known as the "life of the party" and "had a heart of gold," according to his obituary, often lending a helping hand to friends and family members who needed it.

Natrella also had an optimistic nature and could always see the good in everyone, his obituary said.

He is survived by his siblings, Vincent, Nicholas, James, and Mary, along with many nieces and nephews.

A service for Natrella will be held on Tuesday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cargain Funeral Home in Carmel at 10 Fowler Ave.

A funeral service will then be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at Cargain Funeral Home.

