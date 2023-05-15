Not-So-Happy Meal: Man Charged In Dispute At McDonald's Drive-Thru In Mahopac, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 9 around 5:45 p.m., when police responded to a McDonald's location in Mahopac at 154 US Route 6 for a reported dispute, according to Carmel Police Lieutenant Michael Bodo.

After arriving at the restaurant, officers found two vehicles in the parking lot that had been involved in an altercation in the drive-thru.

Further investigation determined that a man had become upset when he felt that he had been cut off in the drive-thru line by a vehicle driven by a woman. The man had then left his vehicle and began yelling at the woman.

He then punched her vehicle, causing damage to it in the process, Bodo said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released by police, was charged with:

Second-degree harassment;

Third-degree felony criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Carmel Justice Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date on Monday, June 5.

