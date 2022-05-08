Contact Us
Weeks-Long Lane Closure Scheduled During Roadwork On I-84 In Putnam County

Nicole Valinote
I-84 in Kent
I-84 in Kent Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued an alert to motorists about an expected lane closure on I-84 in the Hudson Valley due to construction.

One lane of the eastbound highway is expected to close in Putnam County, between the Connecticut state line and Exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) in the Town of Kent.

Officials said the closures are set to take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 8 through Thursday, June 30, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

