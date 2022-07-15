Upcoming Blood Drive In Carmel Announced Amid 'Severe' Summer Shortage

The New York Blood Center is urging local residents to attend an upcoming blood drive amid a "severe" summer shortage.

The organization announced plans for a blood drive on Friday, July 29, in Putnam County at 112 Old Route 6 in Carmel.

The blood drive is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lisa Starzyk, an account manager at NYBC, said there are a number of reasons for the current shortage, including the continued impact of the pandemic on blood drives and donations.

"Our attendance at blood drives is just not back to pre-pandemic levels," she said.

Other reasons for the shortage she cited include the recent high temperatures, which have led to drives being canceled due to malfunctioning air conditioners.

Starzyk said the record number of people vacationing has also led to fewer donations.

"One pint of blood can save three lives," she said. "We need you now more than ever. Take that leap of faith."

Find more information about blood drives in the area here.

