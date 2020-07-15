Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Dog In Patterson

All hands are on deck as the community attempts to reunite a Putnam County family with its missing puppy.

Meghan, a 6-month-old Coonhound, and Border Collie mix has been reported missing between the train bridges near the intersection of Route 164 and Bullethole Road in Patterson.

Meghan, who was recently adopted from New Jersey, is still in the area, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, but is spooked and will not come out.

The puppy was described by her owners as being black and brown, shy, and afraid.

Anyone who catches or spots Meghan has been asked to hold on to her and call her owners at (845) 891-3300.

