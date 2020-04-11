Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Recall Issued For Chicken Products That May Contain Small Rocks

Zak Failla
More than 130,000 pounds of chicken products have been recalled due to the potential of extraneous materials. Photo Credit: USDA
More than 130,000 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products are being recalled due to the potential it was packaged with extraneous materials.

Conagra Brands is recalling 130,763 pounds of chicken products that may contain extraneous material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

FSIS said that the items subject to recall were produced on Jan. 23, 2020. They include 9.5-ounce cartons of “Health Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro with a best by date of Oct. 19, 2020.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot code. The recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue. There have no confirmed reports of adverse reactions by consumers.

The recall has been classified as “Class I,” which means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

