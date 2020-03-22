Putnam Health Department Releases COVID-19 Information For County Residents

The following is an advisory issued Sunday, March 22 by the Putnam County Health Department:

Help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and your community. The more you know about this disease the more you can help stop the spread of misinformation.

COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving public health crisis. The Putnam County Department of Health and community partners understand that staying informed is often hard to do.

The PCDOH and the following agencies work hard to ensure the safety of Putnam residents and reduce the impact of this disease.

The following is a guide to help residents access resources and get answers to important questions:

2-1-1 Get Connected Get Answers Phone Line (United Way of Westchester and Putnam), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

English, Spanish and other language translation services available

Up-to-date confirmed positive case counts

Trusted information from the Putnam County Department of Health, the New York State DOH and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control)

Referral to appropriate community resources and other call lines

NOT medical advice

uwwp.org/health-emergency-covid-19-coronavirus

Putnam Hospital Center COVID-19 Line—888-667-9262

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week

Staffed by nurses answering general questions

NOT medical advice

nuvancehealth.org/coronavirus

NYSDOH Hotline—1-888-364-3065

24 hours, 7 days a week

General COVID-19 questions

Information regarding testing sites and appointments

NOT medical advice

health.ny.gov/coronavirus

Primary Care Provider

Individual patient assessment and referral information regarding testing

STAY HOME if you are well and can postpone your appointment

IMPORTANT to CALL before you go to your healthcare provider

Putnam County Department of Health—845-808-1390

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday

After hours for EMERGENT questions

Residents that are being monitored on home quarantine/isolation

Assist healthcare providers with questions and decision making

www.putnamcountyny.com/coronavirus

9-1-1 Emergency Number (Bureau of Emergency Services)

Shortness of breath

In need of IMMEDIATE medical help ONLY

Inform dispatcher of exposure risk for COVID-19

