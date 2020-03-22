Putnam Health Department Releases COVID-19 Information For County Residents

The following is an advisory issued Sunday, March 22 by the Putnam County Health Department:
Help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and your community. The more you know about this disease the more you can help stop the spread of misinformation.
COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving public health crisis. The Putnam County Department of Health and community partners understand that staying informed is often hard to do.
The PCDOH and the following agencies work hard to ensure the safety of Putnam residents and reduce the impact of this disease.
The following is a guide to help residents access resources and get answers to important questions:
2-1-1 Get Connected Get Answers Phone Line (United Way of Westchester and Putnam), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
- English, Spanish and other language translation services available
- Up-to-date confirmed positive case counts
- Trusted information from the Putnam County Department of Health, the New York State DOH and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control)
- Referral to appropriate community resources and other call lines
- NOT medical advice
- uwwp.org/health-emergency-covid-19-coronavirus
Putnam Hospital Center COVID-19 Line—888-667-9262
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week
- Staffed by nurses answering general questions
- NOT medical advice
- nuvancehealth.org/coronavirus
NYSDOH Hotline—1-888-364-3065
- 24 hours, 7 days a week
- General COVID-19 questions
- Information regarding testing sites and appointments
- NOT medical advice
- health.ny.gov/coronavirus
Primary Care Provider
- Individual patient assessment and referral information regarding testing
- STAY HOME if you are well and can postpone your appointment
- IMPORTANT to CALL before you go to your healthcare provider
Putnam County Department of Health—845-808-1390
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday
- After hours for EMERGENT questions
- Residents that are being monitored on home quarantine/isolation
- Assist healthcare providers with questions and decision making
- www.putnamcountyny.com/coronavirus
9-1-1 Emergency Number (Bureau of Emergency Services)
- Shortness of breath
- In need of IMMEDIATE medical help ONLY
- Inform dispatcher of exposure risk for COVID-19
