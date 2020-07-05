Putnam County Now Has 1,200 COVID-19 Cases: Here's Latest Rundown By Town

Putnam County has climbed over 1,200 total positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

As of Thursday, May 7, there have now been 1,220 (24 new) cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, which have resulted in 55 deaths (nine new), according to the Putnam County Department of Health.

There are currently 13 COVID-19 patients at Putnam Hospital, with four being discharged after being cleared of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Each Putnam County town had multiple newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health announced. Of the confirmed cases, 53 percent were men, and 47 percent were women.

A town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 in Putnam County:

Carmel: 396 (11 new);

Southeast: 235 (4);

Kent: 221 (1);

Putnam Valley: 149 (1);

Patterson: 113 (5);

Philipstown: 106 (2).

According to the New York State Department of Health, 1,055,921 people have been tested, with 323,978 testing positive for COVID-19. There have been 20,597 COVID-19 deaths statewide since the outbreak began in March.

