Police Officers Save Unconscious, Unresponsive Crash Victim By Using CPR

A 50-year-old man was found unconscious following a single-vehicle crash in the area.

The unidentified victim was found around 8:40 a.m., Sunday, March 22, when Town of Newburgh Police Officers Matthew Zuniga and Michael Surita responded to a single-car crash into a tree at the intersection of W. Meadow Wind Lane and Delafield Lane, said Chief Donald B Campbell.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man unconscious and unresponsive. Unable to detect any pulse or breathing by the victim, officers initiated CPR with a bag valve mask and administered several shocks from an automated external defibrillator (AED) until the Town of Newburgh Volunteer Ambulance Corp arrived on the scene, the chief said.

The victim began breathing on his own and was transported to St Luke’s Hospital for further treatment.

The accident is believed to have been caused by a medical event suffered by the driver.

