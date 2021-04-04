Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Months-Long Lane Closures Scheduled For Busy Area Roadway

Zak Failla
Route 44 in Washington will see lane closures for months. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

There will be daily lane closures on a busy Hudson Valley roadway for several weeks as crews work on a repaving project.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert advising motorists that there will be lane closures in Dutchess County along Route 44 in the town of Washington to facilitate pavement resurfacing.

Officials said that between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning on Monday, April 5, there will be temporary lane closures both eastbound and westbound between Route 82 and Franklin Avenue.

The lane closures will only be on weekdays through Friday, May 28, weather permitting.

During the repaving project, motorists traveling through the area can expect delays.

"Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones," DOT officials noted. "Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license."

