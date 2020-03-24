Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice
Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found Safe, New Windsor Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Runaway teen from St. Christopher's Academy found safe.
Runaway teen from St. Christopher's Academy found safe. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

This story has been updated.

A teen who police had asked the public for help in locating has been found safe.

Diana DiMartino, 16, ran away from St. Christopher's Group Home on Route 94 in New Windsor, said New Windsor Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

A spokesman for the school, Dennis da Costa, director of Communications, said, "The resident was safely returned to campus by her parent."

Farbent confirmed the teen had been found and returned to the school.

