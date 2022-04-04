Man Indicted For Death Of College Student From Putnam County

The man accused of gunning down a college student from the Hudson Valley has been indicted on murder charges for allegedly killing the 21-year-old, authorities announced.

St. Lawrence County resident Matthew Snow, age 31, of Massena in New York, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 11 for his alleged role in killing Elizabeth Howell, a SUNY Potsdam student from Putnam County.

It is alleged that Snow shot and killed Howell, a Putnam Lake resident from the town of Patterson, on Friday, Feb. 18 when her body was found unconscious by police in Potsdam on College Park Road near the entrance of her college.

In February, Snow was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. Those charges have now been upgraded to include a first-degree manslaughter charge following his indictment.

A graduate of Brewster High School in Putnam County, Howell was reportedly shot while on her way home from class. She had been a cellist with the university’s Crane Symphony Orchestra and was expected to graduate from SUNY Potsdam this year.

"SUNY Potsdam can confirm that Mr. Snow has no affiliation with the College, either as a student, employee, or graduate," the university said in a statement at the time of her shooting.

“Beth was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra, and she was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her,” they continued. "No words can express the sadness we share as a campus community following this tragic loss.”

Snow is currently being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail. No return court date has been announced.

