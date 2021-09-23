Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Newly Named Tropical Storm Expected To Become Major Hurricane: Here's Projected Track
News

Man Found Dead In Vehicle On Side Of Area Roadway, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was found dead in his vehicle in Highland.
A man was found dead in his vehicle in Highland. Photo Credit: Town of Lloyd Police/Facebook

An area man was found dead in a vehicle on the shoulder of a roadway.

The incident took place around 7:39 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, on Upper Grant Street in Highland in Ulster County, when the Town of Lloyd Police responded to a call of a deceased man.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 65-year-old Highland man dead in the driver's seat of his vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway, said Town of Lloyd Chief of Police James Janso.

No foul play is suspected. 

The cause is death is believed to be natural/medical pending an autopsy report, Janso said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.