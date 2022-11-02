Man Convicted Of Drug Sales, Endangering Welfare Of Child In Putnam County

A Hudson Valley man has been convicted of drug sales and endangering the welfare of a child and sentenced to prison.

Orange County resident Malik Ellis, age 26, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to five years in state prison with two years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty, said Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.

Ellis was arrested in Putnam County on Monday, Feb.d 7, after a two-month investigation conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

He was charged with selling a quantity of fentanyl on three separate occasions to a person working in conjunction with the unit, the DA's Office said.

In addition, while housed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility awaiting trial, investigators discovered that Ellis had solicited a minor with whom he had a prior relationship to perform an obscene sexual act, the DA's Office said.

Ellis plead guilty in August.

