Isaias Outage Update: These Putnam County Towns Are Most Affected Five Days After Storm

Nearly two thousand customers remain without power in Putnam County five days after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region.

As of Sunday, Aug. 9 at around 10 a.m., 1,733 of its 38,693 customers in Putnam (4.5 percent) are still without power, according to NYSEG.

A day earlier at around the same 7,008 of its 38,693 customers in Putnam (18 percent).

Central Hudson is reporting outages of six of its 5,160 customers -- all in Philipstown.

The most outages in Putnam County are in Kent (814), Putnam Valley (308), Patterson (224), Southeast (193) and Carmel (188).

