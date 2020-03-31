Fourth Dutchess Resident Dies From COVID-19

The fourth death of a Dutchess County resident related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been confirmed.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health announced the fatality on Tuesday evening, March 31.

The department said the 52-year-old man died on Sunday, March 29 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie after being admitted to the hospital the previous week with shortness of breath.

He was tested for COVID-19 which was confirmed positive. The individual had not been known to the health department until his hospitalization.

Further specific information cannot be provided for privacy reasons, according to the department.

There are now more than 390 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Dutchess County with more than 2,300 tests having been administered.

“To the family and friends, we are heartbroken for your loss. To the rest of the residents of Dutchess County, please take this to heart," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said. "Stay home.

"We all have a responsibility to stay healthy in order to protect the most vulnerable among us. As the death toll rises, remember that our smallest actions can be lifesaving, or life-threatening.

"The death of a fourth neighbor here in Dutchess serves as a harsh reminder that there is nowhere in our County untouched by coronavirus."

Molinaro continues to ask residents to remain home to limit the community spread of the virus and limit their interactions, staying at least 6 feet apart, while making brief trips outside home to grocery stores and pharmacies.

“We have an incredible team of public health professionals who are working around the clock," Dutchess Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian said. "We’re coordinating with hospitals, doctor’s offices, testing facilities, schools, local officials to coordinate our efforts.

"Our department is using every resource available, but we need residents to do their part to assist us in our efforts. To help us protect the safety of every resident, please stay home."

Staying home is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve so as not to overwhelm the local healthcare system and ensure everyone can get the care they need, the department said.

Dutchess County Government continues to provide residents the most current information and guidance on its website, dutchessny.gov/coronavirus , its Coronavirus hotline, (845) 486-3555, and its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

