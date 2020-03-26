Four Charged After Narcotics, Firearms Seized During Search In Area

Four men are facing drug and weapon charges for their alleged roles in a narcotics distribution operation in the area.

Poughkeepsie residents Michael “Pop Nicholas, Darren “Born” Parker, Regina “Gina” Cummings, and Jaquon “Wiz” Dancy were charged in White Plains federal court after being busted with 15 kilograms of various drugs.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern DIstrict of New York Geoffrey Berman said that an extensive investigation into drugs in the area led to the seizure of 15 kilograms of drugs, including powder cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, and approximately 1.5 kilograms of substances containing fentanyl. Three firearms were also recovered from his home.

It is alleged that from September 2018 through February this year, Nicholas and Parker conspired to distribute more than 400 grams of mixtures containing fentanyl.

Nicholas and Cummings also allegedly conspired to distribute 28 grams of crack cocaine, Berman said. Dancy also allegedly conspired with others to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl.

“As alleged, these defendants trafficked in large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics in and around Dutchess County,” Berman said, adding, “Fentanyl is one of the leading causes of overdose deaths and it has devastated communities across Dutchess County and the Southern District of New York.”

Nicholas, 33, was charged with one count each of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of mixtures and substances containing fentanyl. He’s also charged with conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Parker, 51, was charged with one count of conspiring to distribute more than 400 grams of mixtures containing fentanyl. He faces between 10 years and life in prison.

Cummings, 51, was charged with one count of conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine. If convicted, she faces between five and 40 years in prison.

Dancy, 25, was charged with one count of conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of substances containing fentanyl. He faces five to 40 years in prison if convicted.

“Once again, excellent police work by our federal, state and local departments has dismantled an alleged drug operation, put four allegedly dangerous individuals behind bars and seized drugs, cash, and weapons," New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett said. "As alleged, these dealers were selling and transporting fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine throughout the Poughkeepsie area."

