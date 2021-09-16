Flu Vaccine Clinics Scheduled In Putnam

The Putnam County Department of Health is alerting residents to multiple upcoming flu vaccine clinics.

The vaccine clinics will be held on the following dates and locations:

Monday, Sept. 27 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Putnam County Department of Health, 1 Geneva Road, Brewster (Drive-thru)

Monday, Oct. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Putnam County Department of Health, 1 Geneva Road, Brewster (Drive-thru)

Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Garrison Fire Department (Not a drive-thru)

Residents ages 18 years old and older can schedule an appointment online here. They must also fill out and sign a consent form prior to attending the vaccine clinic. The forms will not be available at the clinic, the county said.

At the clinic, consent forms and proof of residency (driver's license) must be presented. Attendees should also wear short sleeves to receive their flu vaccine, county health officials reported.

The flu vaccine costs $25, and it is free for those aged 65 and older with a Medicare card.

The Putnam County Department of Health said residents will be required to wear face coverings.

Those with questions about the vaccine clinics can call Putnam County Department of Health Immunization Program at 845-808-1332.

