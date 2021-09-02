Contact Us
COVID-19: Third-Dose Vaccination Clinic Scheduled In Putnam

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
The Putnam County Health Department will be offering a third dose of the Moderna vaccine to those who are immunocompromised.
Health officials in Putnam County have scheduled a third dose Moderna vaccine clinic for those who are immunocompromised. 

The clinic will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Phillipstown Recreation Center in Garrison.

The clinic is only open to those who:

  • Are moderate to severely immunocompromised
  • Have completed the 2-dose Moderna series at least 28 days ago
  • Are ages 18 years of age or older

The department is asking that only those who "truly" qualify register. Others will be turned away.

Those receiving the shot will need to bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card and wear a mask. 

Those who receive a shot will need to wait at least 15 minutes before leaving.

To register for an appointment, visit: https://putnamcountyny.com/covid-19-vaccine-information

