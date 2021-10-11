COVID-19: Putnam County Announces Upcoming Vaccine Clinics For Kids 5 to 11 & Booster Shots

Putnam County officials have announced upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 and for adults eligible for booster shots.

The Putnam County Department of Health has scheduled clinics from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Carmel Plaza

Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the Philipstown Recreation Center

Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Carmel Plaza

Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Philipstown Recreation Center

More information and an online registration page can be found here.

Officials said first shots for children ages 5 to 11, along with booster shots and third doses for eligible adults will be available at the four clinics.

“We are working closely with our local pediatricians in this phase of vaccination,” said Kathleen Percacciolo, RN, supervising public health nurse. “We are offering these four Pfizer vaccination opportunities to assist them in their campaign to vaccinate this 5- to 11-year-old age group.

"Putnam pediatricians have been and continue to be the lead vaccine providers for children. One day COVID vaccination will become as routine as other childhood immunizations. Now, these young children have the chance to join the more than 73,000 residents who have already received their first doses.”

