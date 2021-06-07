COVID-19: 'My Child, My Choice' Rally Scheduled For Putnam County Courthouse

With New York looking to lift the majority of the restrictions put in place during the COVID pandemic, parents in Putnam County have organized a rally over masks and vaccines for children.

The “My Child, My Choice” rally has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at the Putnam County Historic Courthouse in Carmel by parents who oppose the state’s mask mandates in schools and do not believe children should be mandated to get vaccinated for the virus.

On Monday, June 7, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that students will be required to continue wearing masks indoors, though they will not be mandated while outside through the end of the school year.

However, some are seeking to end the mask mandate in public schools, and are opposed to the COVID-19 being required for students.

Parents planning to attend the rally noted that the number of new daily COVID cases in the county has dipped to single digits, and that vaccinations and masking should be a parents’ choice.

Cuomo said that schools will continue following the CDC guidance through the remainder of the school year, though no decisions have been made about what to do in September.

“There’s only a couple of weeks left, so we don’t want to make any mistakes,” the governor said. “We’d have to do a whole new set of guidelines, and there are only a few weeks left.

“We’d have to communicate with parents … teachers … and again there are only a few weeks left, so we’re going to leave it alone for two weeks, and then we can get ready for September.”

