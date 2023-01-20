COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In 7 NY Counties By CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in seven New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.

are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.

are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious. In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Friday, Jan. 20, these New York counties are in the “orange” zone with "high” COVID levels where masks are currently recommended:

Albany County

Rensselaer County

Orange County

Sullivan County

Bronx County

Queens County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

