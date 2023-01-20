Contact Us
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In 7 NY Counties By CDC

Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Yellow counties are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious, and in green counties, indoor masking is not necessary. Photo Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in seven New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

  • Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. 
  • Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
  • In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Friday, Jan. 20, these New York counties are in the “orange” zone with "high” COVID levels where masks are currently recommended:

  • Albany County
  • Rensselaer County
  • Orange County
  • Sullivan County
  • Bronx County
  • Queens County
  • Richmond County (Staten Island)
To view the CDC county-by-county recommendations, click here.

